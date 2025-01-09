APOCALYPTICA - Limited VIP Packages Available For Upcoming North American Tour

Apocalyptica will launch their North American tour on February 6 in Washington, DC. The "Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour" will feature support from guitar virtuoso, Nita Strauss.

An update from Apocalyptica states: "It's high time for us to come for a visit to see you crazy metalheads! In less than a month, the "Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour" 2025 is going to blow your minds – new album, new show, new surprises – same hard and heavy cello-metal, but on a next level!

"For Washington, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Detroit, Minneapolis, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Portland, Austin and Houston, you can still get some limited VIP-packages including a ticket, meet & greet, photo option, exclusive merchandise, crowd-free merch shopping and more! In all other cities – VIP is sold out!

"Check out all dates and see you there, soon!!!"

Tickets are available here. Tour dates are listed below.

Formed in 1993 at the world-renowned Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland, Apocalyptica began as a loving, lo-fi nod to Metallica from four classically trained musicians. Their debut album, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos, released in 1996, was a game-changer. As founding band leader Eicca Toppinen explains, "We just loved Metallica and we wanted to play it with the instruments we were able to play, which just happened to be cellos. We played a metal club in Helsinki, and then we were asked to do an album. Five months after it was released, we were opening for Metallica. It’s still unbelievable to me."

Fast forward to today, and Apocalyptica has released eight rapturously received records, sold six million albums, and toured relentlessly. Now, they continue their unique homage to Metallica with Plays Metallica, Vol. 2, featuring powerful collaborations with Metallica members and using original tracks from the legendary Cliff Burton. The album came out June 7, 2024 to rave reviews.

Tour dates:

February

6 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

8 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

11 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

12 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

13 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

15 - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Center

16 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

19 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

21 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

24 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

25 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

26 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

27 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

March

1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater

6 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

8 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2 is out now via new label Throwdown Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"Ride The Lightning"

"St. Anger"

"The Unforgiven II"

"Blackened"

"The Call Of Ktulu" (in memory of Cliff Burton)

"The Four Horsemen" (ft. Robert Trujillo)

"Holier Than Thou"

"To Live Is To Die"

"One"

"One" (Instrumental)

"The Call Of Ktulu" visualizer:

"One" video:

"The Unforgiven II" video:

"The Four Horsemen" video: