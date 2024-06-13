APRIL WINE Among First Round Of Performers Announced For Toronto's CNE Bandshell 2024

Canada’s favourite Fair is also proving to be a favourite concert stop among some of the most popular music acts touring this summer. Mark your calendars for the 2024 Canadian National Exhibition, August 16 - September 2, to experience an electrifying lineup of the Bell CNE Bandshell concerts that has something for everyone. The first round of headliners have just been announced for the CNE’s concert series that are free with admission to the Fair.

Get ready for a rock renaissance with two of the biggest groups throughout the 2000s who are marking milestone anniversaries: Indie rock sensation Manchester Orchestra will make their only Canadian tour stop at the CNE on August 23 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Cope, performing songs from the album and greatest hits; and Toronto rap-rock group Down With Webster are touring for the first time in 10 years, and capping off the summer festival season at home on the Bell CNE Bandshell on August 21.And always a favourite among CNE music fans, April Wine, will hit the stage on August 31. Manchester Orchestra will hit the Bell CNE Bandshell stage on Friday, August 23.

Jazz, funk, soul singer Brittany Howard, frontwoman of four-time Grammy-winning group Alabama Shakes, and solo Grammy winner for her 2021 song "Stay High", will put on a powerhouse performance on August 17; chart-topping Canadian country singer MacKenzie Porter brings her distinct country-pop shimmer to the Bell CNE Bandshell stage on August 19; and Barrie-born guitarist and singer Afie Jurvanen, best known by his stage name Bahamas, will perform his classic hits and new songs from his critically acclaimed country foray album, Bootcut, on August 18.

2024 Bell CNE Bandshell Announcements (as of June 12):

Saturday, August 17: Brittany Howard with Julian Taylor

Sunday, August 18: Bahamas with Jeremie Albino

Monday, August 19: MacKenzie Porter with Nate Haller

Wednesday, August 21: Down with Webster with Dee Holt

Friday, August 23: Manchester Orchestra with Moneen

Saturday, August 31: April Wine with Boston Levi

Stay tuned for more musical acts to be announced including a not-to-be-missed marquee Opening Day headliner to kick off the 2024 edition of Toronto’s iconic Fair.

Advance tickets to the 2024 CNE are on-sale now. Enjoy advance discounts available online at TheEx.com.

Concerts are FREE with CNE Admission.

$22.12*: Advance CNE General Admission Ticket (purchased by August 15)

$26.55*: Regular CNE General Admission Ticket (starting August 16)

(*Plus applicable taxes and service fees).

The 145th edition of the CNE will take place August 16 – September 2, 2024. Let’s go to The EX!