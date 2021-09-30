AQUILUS Set December Release For New Album, Bellum I

Aquilus returns with Bellum I, out December 3 via Blood Music.

The enigmatic, atmospheric metal band became one of the most whispered-about secrets in the metal scene, following the quiet release of their debut album Griseus in 2011. A 2013 vinyl release rocketed the band into public consciousness, and Griseus slowly amassed a following of devoted fans.

For eight years, an epic, sophomore masterwork was-in-the-making. So legendary, in fact, that fans hardly believe it existed. The opus grew so furiously, the decision was ultimately made to split the work into two parts, culminating with the release of the first album, Bellum I.

Bellum I showcases the band's rare amalgam of authentic classical, European folk and black metal influences, alongside Aquilus's unique multi-instrumentation and compositional complexity. Metal influences, ranging from early Metallica to the early works of Solefald, Opeth and Katatonia, combine with the classical romanticism of Rachmaninov and Chopin.

Bellum I also continues Aquilus's signature blend of acoustic elements with an assortment of acoustic guitars and pianos to violins, mandolas, fipple flutes, balalaika, gusli and bowed psaltery, recalling the aura and dexterity of emotive film composers Bernard Herrmann and Thomas Newman.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Aquilus's music is composed and produced by one person - Horace Rosenqvist - recorded in collaboration with session musicians. The amount of detail poured into each note is immeasurable. Years of dedication were undertaken to produce the finest works.

Bellum I is a stunning tribute to perfection. A testament to the beauty and chaos of creation.

Bellum I tracklisting:

"The Night Winds Of Avila"

"Into Wooded Hollows"

"Eternal Unrest"

"Moon Isabelline"

"The Silent Passing"

"Embered Waters"

"Lucille's Gate"

"Empyreal Nightsky"

(Photo - Mortimer Bellchambers)