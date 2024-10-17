ARCH ENEMY Share Official Music Video For New Single "Liars & Thieves"

Swedish metal legends, Arch Enemy, have officially unveiled their latest single, "Liars & Thieves", from their upcoming album, Blood Dynasty. The album announcement and the start of the pre-order phase coincided with the beginning of their European co-headline tour "Rising From The North" with In Flames on October 3 in Glasgow.

Throughout the tour, "Liars & Thieves" has already been performed live, as the band teased the release of the new single on stage. Now, with the release of the digital single, fans worldwide can finally experience the track.

Listen to "Liars & Thieves" on your favorite DSP here, and watch the music video below.

"Liars & Thieves" delivers a powerful message of resilience and inner struggle, wrapped in fierce melodic death metal with intense lyrics about battling deception and enduring hardship.

"Our second single from Blood Dynasty is here," says Michael Amott. "'Liars & Thieves' is a fast, heavy-hitting track, with a melody that's been getting stuck in people's heads — don't say I didn't warn you! We've been playing it live recently, and it's been an absolute beast in the pit. Now, it's time to check out the studio cut!"

He continues, "The accompanying video has been captured out here on our ongoing European tour by director Jens De Vos, highlighting the passion and metal madness of these amazing shows where fans and band are one!"

"Liars & Thieves" was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios.

Blood Dynasty marks Arch Enemy's 12th studio album. The record features 11 new tracks full of the band's signature powerful guitar riff and guttural force.

Blood Dynasty is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- Special Edition CD (11 tracks)

- Special Edition CD (US version) (11 tracks)

- Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (11 + 2 bonus tracks)

- Ltd. Deluxe A/B split (red&golden) LP (11 tracks) + bonus LP (2 tracks) + CD Artbook (13 tracks) + art print black LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. deep blood red LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. grey LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. transp. red LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. creamy white LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. dark green LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. bright gold LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. red blood splatter (clear-red splatter) LP + LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

- Ltd. Liquid Blood Vinyl (limited to 666 copies) (11 tracks)

- Ltd. black ice LP + LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

- Ltd. milky clear LP + LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

- Ltd. tangerine colored LP + LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

- Digital album (11 tracks)

Next to the limited deluxe editions that feature two exclusive bonus tracks, fans can direct their attention to the Ltd. Liquid Blood Vinyl that is exclusively available in the band stores and limited to 666 copies.

Blood Dynasty tracklisting:

"Dream Stealer"

"Illuminate The Path"

"March Of The Miscreants"

"A Million Suns"

"Don't Look Down"

"Presage"

"Blood Dynasty"

"Paper Tiger"

"Vivre Libre"

"The Pendulum"

"Liars & Thieves"

"Dream Stealer" video:

Arch Enemy are:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Joey Concepcion - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

(Photo - Katja Kuhl)