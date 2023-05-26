ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Joins PUNK ROCK FACTORY For Little Mermaid Song "Part Of Your World"; Lyric Video

Punk Rock Factory, the Welsh pop-punk upstarts known for their fun and energetic reimaginings of a wide range of well known tracks, have today released their latest EP, Poor Unfortunate Souls.

The 4-track EP features new versions of iconic songs from the beloved 1989 animated Disney film, The Little Mermaid, reimagined in their inimitable pop-punk style. With a live action version of The Little Mermaid now in cinemas, Punk Rock Factory decided to focus their attention under the sea...

The EP's lead single, "Part Of Your World," features dazzling guest vocals from Alissa White-Gluz, the powerhouse best known as the lead vocalist of the Swedish melodic death metal band, Arch Enemy. Watch the lyric video for the track below.

Alissa comments, “Like most people my age, I grew up feeling that I was one day destined to become a mermaid thanks to one particular movie which remains one of my favourites to this day. Well, I do sing and I do have colourful hair, but only now, releasing ‘Part Of Your World’, are my mermaid life-goals complete! I always sang this song to myself in a more traditional, Broadway style, but that was very far removed from what I do professionally. So, with Punk Rock Factory, I wanted to play back and forth between that beloved ‘Ariel’ voice and a heavier voice more fitting to my punk and metal roots. I thought the band did a great job of respecting a classic, while still giving it a punky edge, so I wanted to do the same. I love how it turned out! It was a bucket-lister for me!”

Punk Rock Factory add, "When we heard there was a new Little Mermaid film coming out, we knew we had to take a look at some of its hits, and put them together in a dedicated EP. After the success of our previous albums A Whole New Wurst 1 & 2 which were entirely Disney tracks, it had to be done! We had the opportunity to potentially work with Alissa on our latest album ‘It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through', but unfortunately the timing didn’t work out. We stayed in touch and then floated the idea of ‘Part Of Your World’ to her... it turned out to be a favourite movie and song, and she was super excited to be involved. Alissa is an absolute behemoth of a vocalist, and she truly shows just how good her range is on ‘Part Of Your World’. When she initially sent her parts over, we were absolutely blown away and decided to step back from adding any of our own vocals, we just said “yep, this is your song now!!”