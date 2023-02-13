ARCHSPIRE Are "Stoked" For Upcoming Tour With WHITECHAPEL

Vancouver-based tech-death quintet, Archspire, are thrilled to announce that they are joining Whitechapel on the band’s upcoming The Valley 2023 US tour. Hailed by both fans and critics alike as one of extreme metal’s most unhinged, technical, and mercilessly pummelling modern acts, Archspire continue to take delight in melting faces on the strength of their 2021 full-length, Bleed The Future.

Commenting on these upcoming shows in the states, the band shares: "AMERICA!!! We just got the news, we're stoked to announce we'll be supporting Whitecastle on their headliner tour!!! We are of course huge fans of their tiny sandwiches, and now to hear that they also have branched out into extreme metal, really surprised us! We -*Papers rustling*- Oh... Whoops! Sorry, read that press release wrong. Whitechapel is headlining the tour. Geez, that makes a LOT more sense! Super excited to be supporting a band with such a legacy, alongside our new friends in Signs Of The Swarm, and our dearest pals in Entheos! Anyway, now we have to rethink the catering for the tour, because we assumed we'd be getting free food...”

Tour dates:

April

14 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

15 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

16 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

18 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

19 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - Baltimore Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

21 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

22 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

24 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

25 - The House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

27 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

28 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

29 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

May

1 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

2 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

5 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

6 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

7 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

9 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

10 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

12 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

13 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

Archspire lineup:

Dean Lamb: guitar

Spencer Prewett: drums

Oliver Rae Aleron: vocals

Tobi Morelli: guitar

Jared Smith: bass