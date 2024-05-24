ARION Releases “Wildfire” Single

Following the recent, previously released single, entitled "Wings Of Twilight", featuring a guest performance of Ad Infinitum singer Melissa Bonny, today, Finland's melodic metal frontrunners Arion are sharing their brand new, powerful track "Wildfire".

After skyrocketing out of nowhere to the public eye as teenagers with the Finnish Eurovision qualification program UMK and now three critically acclaimed studio albums under their belt, Arion seem to be gearing up for a new full-length, to be released in the hopefully not so distant future.

"Wildfire" was written by Arion guitarist Iivo Kaipainen and was produced by Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius).

Says Iivo about the new track:

"‘Wildfire’: the first song I wrote for the new album is also one of my favorites from the new album. The frighteningly infectious main riff with an equally catchy chorus, which is what everybody listening to the song points out, are the building blocks for a song that's as metal as metal can be. Wildfire made its live debut at the world-renowned 70 000 tons of metal cruise proving to be exactly the most fun and the most insane live song we can think of!”