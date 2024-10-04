ARJEN LUCASSEN Shares AYREON 30th Anniversary Teaser (Video)

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has shared a new video clip featuring keyboardist

Joost van den Broek, teasing a September 2025 special event.

Ayreon's debut album, The Final Experiment, was released in October 1995. At the time of this writing, it seems three shows are in planning for next year to celebrate the album's 30th Anniversary.

Stay tuned for updates.

The Final Experiment is Ayreon's debut studio album, released in 1995. It introduces several concepts which appear on future Ayreon albums, such as humanity's propensity for war ("Waracle"), polluting earth's environment ("Listen To The Waves"), or the gratuitous use of technology and computers in human society ("Computer-Reign (Game Over)"). The latter concept appears overtly in the tracks "Computer Eyes" from Actual Fantasy, "Web Of Lies" from 01011001, and "Evil Devolution" from Into The Electric Castle.