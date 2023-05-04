ARMORED SAINT's "A Band Of Brothers" Documentary To Premiere In Hollywood On May 23

Armored Saint - A Band Of Brothers will have its world premiere in the band’s hometown of Hollywood on Tuesday, May 23 at the Harmony Gold Theatre. Director Russell Cherrington will attend to introduce the film and hold a Q&A after the film with members of the band.

The film celebrates the 40 year career of Armored Saint and the 50 year friendship the band have shared from school in El Sereno, a Los Angeles suburb.

Many friends of the band have given interviews, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich from Metallica tell tales of their early days touring, Scott Ian of Anthrax talks about seeing Armored Saint in 1985, Queensryche members Eddie Jackson and Todd LaTorre talk about the shared history. Key music industry figures and producers, A&R men, roadies, record label executives and family share thoughts and stories about the band's 40 year history.

Tickets are on sale now for fans and include a commemorative ticket and an exclusive A3 Poster.

In other Armored Saint news; the band has just been announced as a part of the lineup for The Monsters of Rock Cruise. The cruise will take place March 2-7, 2024 and will travel through Miami, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

“We are sailing on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024!! Stay tuned for on sale info coming soon”



Armored Saint are:

John Bush - vocals

Jeff Duncan - guitars

Phil Sandoval - guitars

Joey Vera - bass

Gonzo Sandoval - drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)