Armstrong MetalFest 2025 - Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now

Celebrating 15 years of bringing extreme metal music fans from across Canada and beyond to British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest launches its early bird tickets/weekend passes, which include on-site camping for their 2025 lineup being held on July 11-12 in Armstrong at the Hassen Arena.

Secure your spot at this legendary event at a special discounted rate. Don't miss the opportunity to snag your tickets early and be part of the metal mayhem that awaits! A limited amount of early bird tickets will be on sale until the AMF 2025 lineup is announced in the coming months.

All tickets provide General Admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area, and arena from 9 AM on Friday, July 11, until 10 AM on Sunday, July 13. Free camping is included.

Weekend Passes are available here.

Tickets will be mailed starting after March 1st if you have chosen the "Ticket Mailed" option.

Please Note: RV / Non-Hookup RV / Vehicle Passes: Make sure to reserve your vehicle spot to get the best location on the grounds. A fee is required for a weekend pass per vehicle in addition to your day or weekend pass. RV hookups include water and power. If you choose to park your vehicle outside the camping area in the main parking lot, then a vehicle pass is not required.

This 15th annual gathering of metalheads will again witness two days of unforgettable moshing, headbanging, and camping. From iconic headliners to promising newcomers, the 2025 lineup is set to showcase the best of diverse metal genres, ensuring an electrifying experience for all. In addition to the performing bands, Armstrong Metal Fest brings back the following on-site activities.

Yeti Games: Participate in this year’s Yeti Games with six extreme skill-testing events! 20 participants compete for a chance to win two free passes to next year’s metal fest. The last person standing wins…

Email jessevalstar@gmail.com to sign up.

There might be openings at the last minute, so show up for the opening ceremony. AMF may have a jersey with your number on it!

Metal Market Madness: The metal market will be a bustling hub of activity, featuring a diverse array of vendors offering everything from band merchandise to unique collectibles. Seize the opportunity to grab exclusive items and immerse yourself in the metal culture.

Thrash Wrestling: Experience an electrifying event featuring the high-octane clash of titans! Join AMF on Saturday for an unforgettable afternoon of fierce competition, heart-stopping moments, and pure wrestling mayhem!

About: Since 2009 (minus pause years 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic), West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but have imported well-known, international acts to the quiet, little Canadian town of Armstrong, British Columbia.

Each year hundreds of metal music fans from Canada and the USA descend into the picturesque Okanagan Valley and under the blistering sun, they spend three days camping, taking in a tonne of heavy metal fun over two days, spectating wrestling events, participating in scavenger hunts, and catching up with their extended metal family.

The festival has seen such renowned headliners as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, Origin, Rivers of Nihil, Warbinger, Fallujah, Striker, and Beyond Creation as well as emerging artists from across North America. At the end of the revelry, the festival disappears without a trace, leaving the landscape as pristine as it has always been.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on the Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C. but also gives bands opportunities to play at different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.

Watch the official video recap of AMF 2019 below. Video created by Mayne Brand Productions.