ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Release New Single “Ghosts”

Arrival Of Autumn absorb the icy emotion of their surroundings in a hard-hitting hybrid of heavy metal proficiency, metalcore intensity, and skyscraping melodic sensibility. The group channel this energy on their second full-length offering, Kingdom Undone, which will be unleashed on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band releases their second single, "Ghosts". The punishing single takes listeners on a rollercoaster of riffs and haunting vocals. Check out the somber music video below.

Ty Fox comments, “Lyrically 'Ghosts' is the heaviest song we’ve ever written and it points the finger at religious entities that have never once taken proper responsibility for their actions. To this day. The church continues its role in lying, extortion, and its disgusting treatment of children and continues to protect the people who hurt them. 'Ghosts' touches on the dark history of Canada and the genocide committed against the indigenous people in the residential school system. We chose not to talk over them as it’s their story to tell but we do point the finger at those responsible. We had to end up censoring the music video as it was too disturbing but it is nowhere near as disturbing as the atrocities of any organized religion."

Arrival Of Autumn began the recording of Kingdom Undone in August of 2021 at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee & at their own studio in Grande Prairie AB, and concluded in December 2021. The album was engineered by the band and Mark Lewis who also was in change of producing, mixing, and mastering. The artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Kingdom Undone will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel case

- T-shirt

- CD + T-shirt Bundle

- Orange/ Blue Swirl Vinyl

Pre-order Kingdom Undone here.

Tracklisting:

"Scars"

"Your Fiction"

"Trust"

"Ghosts"

"Hell Comes Home"

"One More Day"

"Liminal"

"Burn"

"Who The Masters Serve"

"Bury Me"

"Hallowed"

"Ghosts" video:

"Scars" video:

Next month, Arrival Of Autumn will hit the road with labelmates and Bay Area thrash legends, Heathen. The "Empire Of The Blind" tour will kick off on March 9 in Rhode Island and will travel up and down the east coast making stops in Chicago, Atlanta and Orlando before concluding in Philadelphia on March 26.

Lineup:

Jamison Friesen - Vocals

Brendan Anderson - Guitar

Ryan Sorensen - Bass

Ty Fox - Drums