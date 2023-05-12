ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Share Music Video For New Single "One More Day"

Arrival Of Autumn will release their second full-length offering, Kingdom Undone, on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases their blazing new single, "One More Day". The song is an ode to keep fighting in the face of adversity and the galloping melody will give you the motivation to hang on for one more day.

Stream the song here, and watch a music video below.

Ty Fox comments, "'One More Day' is a highlight on our upcoming record Kingdom Undone and perfectly showcases everything AOA is capable of! Hope y’all dig it!"

Arrival Of Autumn began the recording of Kingdom Undone in August of 2021 at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee & at their own studio in Grande Prairie AB, and concluded in December 2021. The album was engineered by the band and Mark Lewis who also was in change of producing, mixing, and mastering. The artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Kingdom Undone will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel case

- T-shirt

- CD + T-shirt Bundle

- Orange/ Blue Swirl Vinyl

Pre-order Kingdom Undone here.

Tracklisting:

"Scars"

"Your Fiction"

"Trust"

"Ghosts"

"Hell Comes Home"

"One More Day"

"Liminal"

"Burn"

"Who The Masters Serve"

"Bury Me"

"Hallowed"

"Ghosts" video:

"Scars" video:

Lineup:

Jamison Friesen - Vocals

Brendan Anderson - Guitar

Ryan Sorensen - Bass

Ty Fox - Drums