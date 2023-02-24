ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN To Release Kingdom Undone Album In May; "Scars" Music Video Posted

Arrival Of Autumn absorb the icy emotion of their surroundings in a hard-hitting hybrid of heavy metal proficiency, metalcore intensity, and skyscraping melodic sensibility. The group channel this energy on their second full-length offering, Kingdom Undone, which will be unleashed on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.

“After many obstacles and times of uncertainty we are reenergized, refocused and ready to finally show the world what we have been working on! Kingdom Undone is Arrival Of Autumn firing on all cylinders. This is our masterpiece and we can’t wait to play these songs for you on the road!”

Today, the band set the stage with the incendiary fretwork and pummelling drums that erupts throughout “Scars”. The contagious melody will lead listeners on an energetic journey that will leave them shouting along “Why don’t you show your scars?”

Jamison Friesen adds, “We are very excited to release the first track off our upcoming album Kingdom Undone! 'Scars' is about being real with the people around you and to stop pretending to be something you’re not. It doesn’t matter what’s on the outside, it’s about having the courage not to hide who you are! We look forward to playing it on our upcoming tours!”

Watch the video for "Scars" below.

Arrival Of Autumn began the recording of Kingdom Undone in August of 2021 at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee & at their own studio in Grande Prairie AB, and concluded in December 2021. The album was engineered by the band and Mark Lewis who also was in change of producing, mixing, and mastering. The artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Kingdom Undone will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel case

- T-shirt

- CD + T-shirt Bundle

- Orange/ Blue Swirl Vinyl

Pre-order Kingdom Undone here.

Tracklisting:

"Scars"

"Your Fiction"

"Trust"

"Ghosts"

"Hell Comes Home"

"One More Day"

"Liminal"

"Burn"

"Who The Masters Serve"

"Bury Me"

"Hallowed"

"Scars" video:

Next month, Arrival Of Autumn will hit the road with labelmates and Bay Area thrash legends, Heathen. The "Empire Of The Blind" tour will kick off on March 9 in Rhode Island and will travel up and down the east coast making stops in Chicago, Atlanta and Orlando before concluding in Philadelphia on March 26.

Lineup:

Jamison Friesen - Vocals

Brendan Anderson - Guitar

Ryan Sorensen - Bass

Ty Fox - Drums