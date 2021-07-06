ARTIFAS Sign With Imagen Records

Imagen Records have signed Tennessee hard rockers Artifas to their roster of talent. New music will be released this summer.

"We couldn't be more stoked about joining forces with the crew at Imagen. We are glad to have them at our backs for this release and can't wait to see what new heights this partnership can push us to," says the band.

"So happy to announce the signing of Artifas! I’ve known these guys for a long time. Having the chance to work with them has always been something I’ve wanted. This new record is by far the best music they’ve come up with to date. So many hooks. Not to mention one of the best live bands I’ve seen in the last 10 years. Welcome to the family guys!!" adds Morgan Rose, Head of A&R Imagen Records / Drummer for Sevendust.