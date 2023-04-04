ASYLENCE Release “In This Hell” Music Video

Bringing together a solid group of influences, Asylence unleashed their first full-length Endanger Us All this past February. Forged from the melting pot of Detroit's underground metal scene, the melodic death metal band is a well-oiled metal machine built with passion, intent, and ferocity like no other. Today, they share their latest music video for the track "In This Hell".

The band comments on the track:

"This was actually the first song we ever wrote as a band. It really shows the progression we have taken since we all started it's all started, we still love this song and play it often. This song basically says if we are all doomed we might as well have a good time."

Endanger Us All is a combination of Asylence’s oldest and newest material. The older songs have always been a staple in their live sets and they wanted to finally record them right and do them justice. The new songs have been completed since the release of their 2020 EP Eulogy Of Man and they really constructed the bridge from what they were to what they’re becoming.

"We hope that everyone is ready for our greatest effort which is Endanger Us All. We couldn't be more proud of how this album came together. Listeners who are familiar with us will hear some material they are used to and a lot of new attitudes that they have never heard before. Our first EP was merely an introduction to what we can do compared to the range this record has achieved.

We were faced with a decision on whether or not to include some of our oldest songs on this record which we never had properly recorded. After we realized how well our new and old material blended for a well-balanced experience from start to finish we really started to understand the raw energy this album radiates.

It's heavy, it's deadly, and it's a warning and a declaration of desperation. Endanger Us All!" adds the band.

The album was produced, mixed, and mastered by guitarist Aaron Lumsden and the artwork was done by Diyaco Paymazd. It is recommended for fans of Devildriver, Amon Amarth, and Arch Enemy.

"Endanger Us All":

"In Solidarity We Die":

"Soulless":