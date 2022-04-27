AT THE GATES Announce "Slaughter Of The Soul" North American Summer Tour

Sweden’s At The Gates will embark on a special anniversary "Slaughter Of The Soul" tour this summer in the US and Canada.

Says the band: "Originally planned for the 25-year anniversary of SOTS in 2020, the Covid-19 situation made us postpone this tour until 2022. Finally, we can present these new dates set for August 2022."

At The Gates will play the entire Slaughter Of The Soul album from start to finish, and also a mix of other tracks from their 30+ year career.

The band adds: "We have been looking forward to return to the US for several years now, and with a great tour package together with Municipal Waste, Enforced & Thrown Into Exile, it is finally time. See you in the pit!"

Ticket sales begin on Friday, April 29 at 10 AM.

Tour dates:

August

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre (with Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)

18 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse (with Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)

19 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre (with Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Vegas

22 - Denver, CO - Gothic (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)

23 - Lawrence, KS - Granada (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)

24 - Chicago, IL - Concord (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)

25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)

26 - Montreal, QC - Corona (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)

29 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)

30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)