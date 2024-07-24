ATHEIST Signs With TKO / The Kirby Organization For Exclusive North America Tour Booking

Extreme Management Group (EMG), is proud to announce legendary technical death metalists, Atheist, have inked a brand-new deal with world renowned TKO / The Kirby Organization for exclusive booking in North America.

Founded in Sarasota, Florida in 1987, Atheist is known for their highly technical playing style. Their 1991 album, Unquestionable Presence, is regarded as a landmark of the technical death metal genre and this is surely to be another huge milestone in their long and storied career.

Atheist founding member, vocalist/guitarist Kelly Shaefer had this to say about the new partnership: “We are so proud to now be a part of the amazing roster of bands represented by the TKO agency exclusively in North America. We cannot wait to work together with TKO to bring Atheist to a stage near you in North America and to visit you all as often as possible moving forward. We are very excited for this relationship to prosper so watch for big things to come in 2024 and beyond!”

Liam Firth of TKO added about the partnership: “I am beyond thrilled to announce that I will be representing the legendary Atheist for their North American tour booking! As a long-time fan of their groundbreaking music and unwavering dedication to their craft, it's an absolute honor to be a part of their team. Atheist's innovative blend of technical death metal and progressive elements has inspired countless musicians and fans alike, and I'm excited to help bring their unique live experience to stages across North America,”

TKO is one of the music industry’s premier boutique booking agencies. Boasting a diverse roster of more than 75 artists, the agency is home to some of the biggest names and emerging talent, including acts in rock, metal and alternative. With offices in New York, Los Angeles & London, TKO has a worldwide reputation for identifying and developing talent working hands-on with artist, management, and labels, and carving career paths that are unique to the Individuals and this partnership is surely proof positive and will give Atheist fans greater opportunity to see them on stages all throughout North America.

Earlier this year, Atheist re-released their entire discography, comprised of four albums that span the band's 30-year career, on all streaming services worldwide. The return to digital platforms was the first phase of a comprehensive reissue campaign. The second phase offers their albums in various physical formats with all-new revised layouts via Nuclear Blast.

Head here for more information on Atheist and to listen to the band's discography.

Atheist lineup:

Kelly Shaefer - Vocals

Yoav Ruiz-Feingold - Bassist

Alex Haddad - Guitars

Jerry Witunsky - Guitars

Dylan Marks - Drums

(Photo - Dema Novakova: www.novakova.it / @the_novakova)