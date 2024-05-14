ATREYU To Celebrate 20 Years Of The Curse With Special Show

Atreyu will celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Curse with a special show in their hometown of Anaheim, CA on October 18 at the House Of Blues.

Presale kicks off tomorrow (use code CURSE20) with general tickets available on Friday, May 17.

Special guests for the show are Eighteen Visions (playing Obsession in full) and Death By Stereo (playing If Looks Could Kill, I’d Watch You Die in full).

The Curse was released June 29, 2004 via Victory Records reaching #32 on the Billboard charts and earning gold certification in the U.S. with sales exceeding 500,000 units.

