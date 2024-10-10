ATROCITY Share 30 Years Of Blut Mini-Documentary (Video)

October 10, 2024, an hour ago

news atrocity heavy metal

ATROCITY Share 30 Years Of Blut Mini-Documentary (Video)

Germany's Atrocity are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their Blut (translated: Blood) album. The band has shared the video below along with the following emssage:

"Thirty years of Blut - breaking the boundaries of death metal! Death meets gothic meets folk and ethno - what a symbiosis! Great vampire concept, groundbreaking music, female guest vocals by Yasmin, and even an acoustic song. Check the video for some spooky vampire stories and cool Atrocity history stuff..." 


Latest Reviews

Partner Resources