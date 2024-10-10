ATROCITY Share 30 Years Of Blut Mini-Documentary (Video)

Germany's Atrocity are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their Blut (translated: Blood) album. The band has shared the video below along with the following emssage:

"Thirty years of Blut - breaking the boundaries of death metal! Death meets gothic meets folk and ethno - what a symbiosis! Great vampire concept, groundbreaking music, female guest vocals by Yasmin, and even an acoustic song. Check the video for some spooky vampire stories and cool Atrocity history stuff..."