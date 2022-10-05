"Attention Students Of Hawkins High" - METALLICA x Stranger Things Merch In Stock Now

"We told you it was coming, friends don’t lie!, " begins an update from Metallica. "The official Stranger Things x Metallica merchandise is now available in The Metallica Store and in the Probity Merch UK Shop. Get one now to complete your Eddie Munson Halloween costume!"

In tribute to the lives of Jon and Marsha Zazula, Metallica have announced a concert on Sunday, November 6 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, with special guests Raven.

A message from Metallica states: "We’re excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this year with a special show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, November 6, 2022. This night will be extra-special as we’ll be celebrating the life, legacy, and achievements of Jonny and Marsha Zazula.

Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all... we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.

We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories.

Tickets for the 7,000-seat theater show will be available starting at 10 AM, EDT on Friday, September 30. If you’re a Fifth Member, you’ll have early access beginning Wednesday, September 28.

A portion of the proceeds from this show will be donated in Jonny and Marsha’s name to MusiCares, a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs to musicians and industry professionals. Additionally, All Within My Hands will once again be supporting Feeding South Florida with a donation following the show. Head out to Hard Rock Live and celebrate two heavy metal pioneers and champions with us!"

For further information, head here.