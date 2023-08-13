AUGURIUM Unleashes "Inquisition Of The Possessed" Lyric Video

The deathly howls of "Inquisition Of The Possessed" from Canadian death metallers Augurium will take you on a full-force impact of brutality. It's a relentless track of speed and complex experimental sounds. It's the perfect opening track to introduce current and new fans to the band's forthcoming album, Unearthly Will.

"This is by far the band's most intricate song. We're firing off on all cylinders for this song to express our attempt to dispel misconceptions about religion, and to promote inner discernment," adds vocalist Yianni Pantelopoulos. Unabating, haunting, and quivering, “Inquisition Of The Possessed” is recommended for fans of Septicflesh, Belphegor, and Rotting Christ.

Augurium builds on expressions of old and new references within the world of heavy metal transforming influences from black, death, progressive, and grindcore metal to concoct an original sound. Unearthly Will, the band's second album and third studio offering to follow 2018's Unhallowed Ascendance, and 2017 EP Omen, is a fresh take on what Canadian death metal has to offer. With a new and evolved lineup, Augurium brings forth heavy, filthy riffs in a variety of time signatures and genre-blending aspects, over finely executed percussion and rhythm section, along with low guttural screams.

Unearthly Will is due out on August 25, 2023, and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Inquisition Of The Possessed”

“Phantom Parallax”

“Sanguine”

“Ancient Grimoire”

“Inceptus Mysteria”

“Unearthly Will”

“As Above…So Below”

“Invictus”

“Phantom Parallax”:

“Ancient Grimoire”:

Augurium has Western Canadian tour dates planned with Hooker Spit, Raising The Ruins, Kryotic, and Cell during the months of August and September in support of Unearthly Will. They promise a brutally good time for those who attend one of their gigs and plan to deliver a polished, dark, expressive, and rewarding performance for each city they visit.

August

25 – Vancouver, BC – Astoria*

26 – Kelowna, BC – Dunnezies Pizza*

27 – Kamloops, BC – Blue Grotto*

30 – Edmonton, AB – Rendezvous Pub**

31 – Calgary, AB – Nvrland**

September

1 – Saskatoon, SK – Black Cat Tavern***

2 – Regina, SK – The Exchange***

*with Hooker Spit, Raising The Ruins

**with Kryotic

***with Cell and Kryotic