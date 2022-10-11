AUGUST BURNS RED Singer JAKE LUHRS Announces First Annual HeartSupport Fest; RISE AGAINST, PARKWAY DRIVE To Headline

Two-time Grammy-nominated singer, Jake Luhrs of Lancaster metal band August Burns Red and his non-profit HeartSupport foundation have announced the first-ever HeartSupport Fest. The two-day event is scheduled for February 18 and 19 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando.

Rise Against and Parkway Drive will headline an absolutely blockbuster, can't miss lineup that includes The Ghost Inside, Dance Gavin Dance, Spirit Box, August Burns Red, Silverstein, Memphis May Fire, The Devil Wears Prada, Hawthorne Heights, Comeback Kid, The Word Alive, Bleed From Within, Harms Way, '68, He Is Legend, Bloodlines, Prison, and more to be announced at a later date, so stay tuned.

Ticket pre-sales launch on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 AM, ET and end at 10 PM, ET on Thursday, October 13. Pre-sales will be live here.

The regular on-sale is set for Friday, October 14 at 10 AM, ET. Get tickets here.

"Our mission with HeartSupport Fest is not to recreate the festival experience, but to bring the self-care and self-love conversation to the forefront of the festival community by creating a space that promotes active dialogue around challenges that we all face, as musicians, fans, and everything in between," says Luhrs. "I'm beyond excited to announce we will be hosting a music festival to benefit HeartSupport and the community! Having the opportunity to host a mission-based music festival with some of my favorite fellow musicians is an absolute dream come true. Our goal with HeartSupport fest is to create a high-energy festival experience that highlights our core values of diversity, acceptance, inclusion, self-love and self-care, and mental health as priority."