AUGUST BURNS RED To Headline Syracuse Slam 2024 On August 3; WEAPONS OF ANEW, OCEANO, More To Perform

Sharkey’s Event Center recently announced a new music festival, Syracuse Slam 2024, with August Burns Red (pictured above) as headliner and is also an exclusive New York appearance.

The event will take place in Liverpool, New York on Saturday, August 3 with doors at 2:00 PM. Sharkcore Sale through August 3. Tickets only $30 normally $45.

Joining August Burns Red are Oceano and Rose Funeral, along with New York favorites, Pure Bliss, A Fitting Revenge, Weapons of Anew, HaloScars and Animate The:End!

There will be plenty of metal merchandise, food, and drinks.

This is an all age’s event on Sharkey’s main stage under the pavilion alongside the outdoor festival space. Find tickets at syracusetix.com.