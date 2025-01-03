AUGUST BURNS RED To Release Re-Recorded Version Of Classic Album Thrill Seeker With JAKE LUHRS On Vocals; "Your Little Suburbia Is In Ruins" Lyric Video Posted

Grammy-nominated, Lancaster five-piece August Burns Red - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - have some "thrilling" news" for their diehard legion of fans.

The band will be releasing an incredibly special version of their seminal debut album, Thrill Seeker.

The album was re-recorded from the ground up by producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland. And fans have always wondered what the album might sound like with Luhrs, who joined the band after the album's release, on vocals. The ABR faithful gets it wish with this version.

The new edition features several additional sonic treats, including guest appearances by Killswitch Engage's Adam Dutkiewicz, the original producer of Thrill Seeker, on "Speech Impediment," and by original Thrill Seeker vocalist Josh McManness on "Barbarian." It will also feature the rare bonus track "Pride & Humility," which was also re-recorded.

The anniversary version will come in three vinyl variants, along with exclusive new merch, which is available here.

The 20th anniversary edition will be self-released via the band's own ABR Records on January 24. Pre-order it here and pre-save it here.

Today, ABR have shared the lyric video for "Your Little Suburbia Is In Ruins". Watch below.

"When I joined the band in early 2006, I often spoke about how I'd love to do vocals on a studio recording of Thrill Seeker," says Luhrs. "I did the majority of the touring on the album and always felt a deep connection to it. As the 20 year anniversary of the album approached, we decided to finally give Thrill Seeker a facelift. It was such a rewarding experience to dust these songs off and give them new life. This album changed the course of my life and I can't wait for fans to hear this."

Thrill Seeker 20th Anniversary Edition tracklisting:

"Your Little Suburbia Is In Ruins"

"Speech Impediment" (feat. Adam Dutkiewicz)

"Endorphins"

"Too Late for Roses"

"Barbarian" (feat. Josh McManness)

"The Reflective Property"

"A Wish Full Of Dreams"

"Consumer"

"A Shot Below The Belt"

"Eve Of The End"

"The Seventh Trumpet"

"Pride & Humility" (Bonus Track)

"Your Little Suburbia Is In Ruins" lyric video: