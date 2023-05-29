Australia's CARBON BLACK Signs With Wormholedeath For Special Edition Of We Remain Album; "Red Flag" Music Video Posted

Hard-hitting Australian metal band, Carbon Black, has announced a partnership with Wormholedeath for the release of We Remain Special Edition. A video for the album opener, "Red Flag", can be found below.

The album was initially released independently in 2022 and received critical acclaim, with several positive reviews. Carbon Black is thrilled to partner with Wormholedeath to bring their music to even more audiences around the world.

We Remain is an album that Carbon Black is immensely proud of, and for good reason. The album was recorded piece by piece throughout 2020 and 2021, during a time of great personal and global turmoil. Despite the challenges, the band persevered, and the result is a powerful collection of songs that speak to the experiences of the last two years. Legendary producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley, known for his work with Dream Theater and Iron Maiden, mixed the album, adding his immense experience to create a truly thunderous mix that sets the bar higher than ever. The song "Under Order" also features a guest appearance by former Judas Priest vocalist, Tim "Ripper" Owens.

"We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Wormholedeath to bring a Special Edition of We Remain to a worldwide release," said Carbon Black. "With their professionalism and proven history, we're certain the album will reach many more ears than ever before!"

Carbon Black's lineup includes Jonathan Hurley on vocals, Steve Giles on drums and percussion, Rob Giles on bass guitar, and Damon Bishop on guitar. The band's blend of social and political commentary and a lot of heart has earned them a loyal following and critical acclaim.

Tracklisting:

"Red Flag"

"The One Who Knows My Name"

"Scars"

"Under Order" (Feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"We Bleed"

"One Enemy"

"Our Reprise"

"Under Order" (Solo Version)

"Red Flag" video:

"Under Order" music video: