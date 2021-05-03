Australia's SHOTGUN MISTRESS Release New Single "Bleed Me Out"
Melbourne based rock band Shotgun Mistress have released their first track for 2021, "Bleed Me Out", via Crusader Records and it's available now on all digital platforms. It has been a great start for the band, with the single already landing at #1 on the Australian iTunes Rock Single Charts and getting up to #20 on the Australian iTunes Overall Single Charts.
Shotgun Mistress was formed by Matt Wilcock (The Berzerker, Akercocke, Abramelin), internationally renowned death-metal demon guitarist best known for playing at light speeds. He hooked up with “Diamond” David Lee on drums to jam out LA Strip-era rock. Ben Curnow (Earth) joined on bass, along with vocalist Glenn Patrick (Collegians).
Shotgun Mistress is the first Australian band to join Golden Robot’s new metal label Crusader Records.