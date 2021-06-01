Australia's SHOTGUN MISTRESS To Release Debut Album In July; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

Melbourne-based rock band Shotgun Mistress will release their self-titled debut album via Crusader Records on July 16th. It is available for pre-order / pre-save here.

Tracklist:

"Born 'N' Raised"

"Devil in Disguise"

"Bleed Me Out"

"No Friend of Mine"

"Collide"

"Natural Disaster"

"Save Me from Myself"

"Glorious Machine"

"Pretty Little Thing"

"Analyse"

"Grave Mistake"

"Technicolour Faded"

"May She Never Walk Alone"

Shotgun Mistress recently released their first track for 2021, "Bleed Me Out", on all digital platforms. It landed at #1 on the Australian iTunes Rock Single Charts and #20 on the Australian iTunes Overall Single Charts. It is now available via digital platforms found here.

Shotgun Mistress was formed by Matt Wilcock (The Berzerker, Akercocke, Abramelin), internationally renowned death-metal demon guitarist best known for playing at light speeds. He hooked up with “Diamond” David Lee on drums to jam out LA Strip-era rock. Ben Curnow (Earth) joined on bass, along with vocalist Glenn Patrick (Collegians).

Shotgun Mistress is the first Australian band to join Golden Robot’s new metal label Crusader Records.

(Photo above by: Oli Sansom)