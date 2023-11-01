Australia’s DELIQUESCE Share “Voiceless Slaughter” Single

Australian death metal band Deliquesce have shared new single “Voiceless Slaughter” from their upcoming album Cursed With Malevolence set for release November 17 on Daze. Across the seven tracks on the record, the band’s brutal and frenetic sound is met with deep technical prowess. Opener “Voiceless Slaughter” blends odd time signatures with ruthless growls and a menacing breakdown.

Stream “Voiceless Slaughter” here and preorder on vinyl at daze-style.com with an exclusive bone colorway through Maggot Stomp.

Originally formed in 2019, Deliquesce made their debut in April 2020 with the EP, Engineered Frailty. Setting out to make death metal with hardcore roots, the band looked towards bands like Suffocation and Disgorge for inspiration. On Cursed With Malevolence, the songs are dense with head-banging melodies parted by electrifying guitars. The lyrical content on the record focuses on how humanity has led to the destruction of the world through tension and division. The album was self-produced and mixed by guitarist Adrian Cappelletti at his studio in Melbourne, Australia.

Cursed With Malevolence tracklisting:

"Voiceless Slaughter"

"Hostile Contagion" ft. Nathan Cooper

"Sectarian Divide" ft. Jim Beach of Pyrexia

"Invasive Biopsy"

"Atrocities Of Life"

"Vile Spectres"

"Time Decays" ft. Cecilia Keane of Algor Mortis

"Voiceless Slaughter":

"Sectarian Divide":

Deliquesce is

Adrian Cappelletti - Guitars

Armando Wall - Bass

James Cooper - Vocals

Ricki Merewether - Drums

(Photo - Susan Evans)