Australia’s ENVENOMED Return With SILVERCHAIR Cover “Israel’s Son”

The Australians Envenomed are back 5 years after their album The Walking Shred and they are preparing for a new album. To remind their fans in advance, they are releasing "Israel's Son", a metal cover version of a true Down Under classic, originally by Silverchair.

As Envenomed are known for putting a wink in everything they do, this time the poor frog in the cover had to be used: a reminiscence of the original cover from the ‘90s.

Envenomed are a melodic thrash driven heavy metal band that have been a consistent and dominating force on their local scene since forming in the mid-2000s. Influenced by the soaring melody of Iron Maiden & Symphony X and the aggression and groove of Metallica, Testament and Megadeth, Envenomed combine these styles whilst still retaining the hooks of traditional heavy metal with world class musicianship.

Line-up:

Anthony Mavrikis – Vocals & Guitars

Brendan Farrugia – Guitars

Tom Nugara – Bass

Adam Edwards - Drums