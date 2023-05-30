Australia’s ESPERANCE Shares “Heart” Single

After debuting with the song “Panacea”, the Australian symphonic metal outfit Esperance shares with old and new fans the single “Heart”.

The song was written by the guitarist Nathaniel: “I wrote this song ‘Heart’ after driving home from a show one night. I ended up leaving the venue really late, which meant as I was driving and getting closer to home the sun was rising through the fields and I used that imagery for the lyrics mixed in with descriptions of the town where I grew up, Gawler in South Australia.”

Esperance is an Australian symphonic/power metal band created by the highly regarded duo of guitarist Nathaniel Lydeamore and vocalist Melissa Jubb. Together they blend and deliver a melodic yet impactful sound that has been likened to and influenced by bands such as Nightwish, Epica, and Sonata Arctica.

“Heart” was written and recorded by Esperance at Against The Grain Studios. The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Mick Taylor. The video and artwork were created by Jan Yrland at Darkgrove Designs.