AVANTASIA Frontman TOBIAS SAMMET In Praise Of RONNIE JAMES DIO - "A Lot Of My Songwriting Was Influenced By Ronnie"

Legendary vocalist Ronnie James Dio passed away on May 16th, 2010 at the age of 67 following a battle with stomach cancer. It's a loss that is still felt to this day in the metal world. Avantasia frontman / founder Tobias Sammet posted the following tribute to Dio on the 11th Anniversary of his death.

"Today 11 years ago one of the greatest of all time left us, one of my biggest heroes and idols: Ronnie James Dio. I only met him a few times and only briefly for backstage chit-chat when we were on the same bill. He was a class act, interested in what you'd have to say and he made you feel welcome around him.

And, what a songwriter, what a singer... Holy Diver is probably one of the five most played records of my collection. Check 'Don't Talk To Strangers' influence on my song 'Lucifer'. A lot of my songwriting was influenced by Ronnie: 'The Piper Never Dies', 'The Pharaoh', 'The Scarecrow', 'Asylum', 'Under The Moon', 'The Eternal Wayfairer', 'The Seven Angels'... those songs yell 'DIO' all the way.

Never forgotten, I will blast some 'Rainbow In The Dark now! Hail to the King!"

Photo by PG Brunelli