AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Parts Ways With PINK FLOYD Tribute Band ECHOES After 22 Years; Acoustic Tour Dates In Germany Confirmed For January 2024

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann has checked in with the following update:

"Dear friends, followers and fans, after fronting the successful Pink Floyd tribute, Echoes, for more than 21 years now, I have decided to leave the band in the beginning of next year. Of course this definitely doesn’t mean that you will never see me on stage again playing the iconic music of Pink Floyd, but I feel that it’s just the right time to follow new paths and to create more time and space for new musical ideas and, of course, for all of my other projects.



So, in case you want to see the band one last time in its original line up, better get your tickets now for the still upcoming shows in 2023 and for our renewed acoustic tour, Barefoot To The Moon, in January 2024. I'm looking forward to see you there."

The January tour schedule for Germany is as follows:

January

13 - Ludwigsburg - Scala

14 - Hallstadt (Bamberg) - Kulturboden

20 - Bochum - Christuskirche

26 - Sulingen - Stadttheater

27 - Wilhelmshaven - Pumpwerk

Go to this location for the complete Echoes tour schedule.