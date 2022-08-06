AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Releases New Solo Single / Video "The Gun"; New Album Availavle For Pre-Order

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann will release his new Hartmann album, Get Over It, on September 16th. It is now available for pre-order here.

Check out the official video for the new single, "The Gun", below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Remedy"

"One Step Behind"

"In Another Life"

"What You Give Is What You Get"

"The Movie's End"

"Just Drive"

"The Gun"

"Can't Keep Away From You"

"Get Over It"

"Stay True To Me"

"When We Were Young"