AVATAR Announce 2021 Going Hunting US Tour; Video Trailer

Swedish metallers, Avatar, have announced dates for their Going Hunting US tour. Tickets on sale beginning Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, local time at AvatarMetal.com.

The 36-date tour kicks off September 1 in Albany, NY and will make stops in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more before wrapping October 18 in Seattle, WA.

Find the complete tour itinerary here, and watch a trailer below:

Avatar is:

Johannes Eckerström - Vocals

John Alfredsson - Drums

Henrik Sandelin - Bass

Jonas Jarlsby - Guitars

Tim Öhrström - Guitars