AVATAR Announce 2021 Going Hunting US Tour; Video Trailer
June 7, 2021, an hour ago
Swedish metallers, Avatar, have announced dates for their Going Hunting US tour. Tickets on sale beginning Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, local time at AvatarMetal.com.
The 36-date tour kicks off September 1 in Albany, NY and will make stops in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more before wrapping October 18 in Seattle, WA.
Find the complete tour itinerary here, and watch a trailer below:
Avatar is:
Johannes Eckerström - Vocals
John Alfredsson - Drums
Henrik Sandelin - Bass
Jonas Jarlsby - Guitars
Tim Öhrström - Guitars