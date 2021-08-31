AVATAR Premier "Going Hunting" Music Video

Swedish metallers, Avatar, have premiered their new music video, for the song "Going Hunting". Watch below:

Avatar recently announced dates for their Going Hunting US tour. Tickets on sale at AvatarMetal.com.

The 36-date tour kicks off September 1 in Albany, NY and will make stops in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more before wrapping October 18 in Seattle, WA.

Find the complete tour itinerary here, and watch a trailer below:

Avatar is:

Johannes Eckerström - Vocals

John Alfredsson - Drums

Henrik Sandelin - Bass

Jonas Jarlsby - Guitars

Tim Öhrström - Guitars