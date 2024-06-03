AVATAR Uploads The Great Metal Circus - Latin American Tour - Mexico, Episode 3

June 3, 2024

AVATAR Uploads The Great Metal Circus - Latin American Tour - Mexico, Episode 3

"Too many airports, too many vans, too many flights, too many early mornings. Too much, too hard - or it would have been if it wasn't that the shows were so great," says Swedish metal sensations Avatar, during their new vlog, The Great Metal Circus - Latin American Tour - Mexico, Episode 3, which can be seen below.

Avatar's next show is August 6th in Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage with Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment. Avatar's complete tour schedule can be found here.

 



