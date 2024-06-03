AVATAR Uploads The Great Metal Circus - Latin American Tour - Mexico, Episode 3

"Too many airports, too many vans, too many flights, too many early mornings. Too much, too hard - or it would have been if it wasn't that the shows were so great," says Swedish metal sensations Avatar, during their new vlog, The Great Metal Circus - Latin American Tour - Mexico, Episode 3, which can be seen below.

Check out Episodes 1 and 2:

Avatar's next show is August 6th in Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage with Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment. Avatar's complete tour schedule can be found here.