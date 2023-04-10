AVENGED SEVENFOLD Launch Blockchain Based Verification And Rewards System "TicketPass"; Video

Avenged Sevenfold have launched TicketPass, a blockchain based verification and rewards system for anyone that chooses to participate.

Says the band: "It is free, eco-friendly and requires very few steps to make sure you can acquire the tickets you desire. We will be breaking these passes into “tiers” over time and rewarding the people who have been participating in merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events and other metrics. More tour dates announcing on Tuesday, so get your TicketPass now to get early access and secure the best tickets."

Find more details and steps to get started, here. Watch the videos below:

Avenged Sevenfold will release their new album, Life Is But A Dream..., on June 2 via Warner Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch a video for the first single, "Nobody", below.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Nobody" video:

Following the announcement of two unique one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, Avenged Sevenfold have launched an extensive Life is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Alexisonfire. Produced by Live Nation, the first leg includes thirteen cities across the US and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

Tour dates:

July

18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre

22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

24 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

31 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

August

2 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena