AVERSED Bring Gothic Extreme Metal To M-Theory Audio, “Cross To Bear” Video Unveiled

M-Theory Audio has announced the signing of gothic extreme metal band Aversed, an artist the label has monitored in recent years as a potential candidate to join their roster. “Upon hearing an early preview of their latest album, we knew the time was now as the Massachusetts based band has captured their best sounding, most mature, technical, catchiest and uniquely their own material to date,” says M-Theory.

“We are excited to officially announce our partnership with the M-Theory Records team! With ‘Cross To Bear’, we begin our journey leading up to the release of our new album, Erasure Of Color on March 21, 2025,” states drummer Jeff Saltzman. “Thanks to everyone who has supported up to this point and for joining us in these next steps!”

Aversed and M-Theory Audio now present you with new music in the form of first single “Cross To Bear”, and its accompanying music video. Aversed weave wondrous awe with righteous anger across “Cross To Bear”, see for yourself.

“Navigating the hurt, loss and betrayal of life's trials and tribulations is our ‘Cross To Bear’. There are so many people we’ve hurt (or vice versa), whether intentional or not,” explains guitarist and songwriter Sungwoo Jeong. “We must always reflect on the consequences of our own actions as they affect those around us, and ourselves. You can die tomorrow and it can be too late to right your wrongs.”

In addition, Aversed has already launched pre-orders for their new album, Erasure Of Color, out March 21, 2025. The album will be available on CD, limited-edition (300) smoke colored vinyl and exclusive limited (100) cassette. Get yours now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"To Cover Up The Sky"

"Cross To Bear"

"Lucid Decapitation"

"Inexorable"

"Burn"

"Solitary"

"Erasure Of Color"

"Yearning"

"Departures"

In live news, Aversed will play a series of shows this month to support their new single. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

17 - The Woodshop - Brooklyn, NY

18 - The Middle East - Boston, MA

19 - Despacito - Burlington, VT

20 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC