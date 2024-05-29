AVULSED Share Video Report From Maryland Deathfest 2024

Renowned death metal band, Avulsed, have shared the video below, along with the following message:

"The Avulsed show at Maryland Deathfest last Saturday, 25th of May, was a fucking blast!! Not only we had a great time, but the crowd that packed the place was insane!! We have done a special video report with some images which we're sure you'll enjoy!! Feel free to comment and share!!

"Special thanx to the whole Maryland Deathfest (Ryan, Oscar, Jess, etc) organization for making everything easy and of course to all those crazy maniacs that attended to our performance, you were the most important part of this memorable show!!!" 😎🤘