AVULSED Unleashes "Intergalactic Gore Wars" Lyric Video

Renowned death metal band Avulsed is back with their second new song after an eight-year hiatus, titled "Intergalactic Gore Wars". The official lyric video can be seen below.

Two months earlier, Avulsed released an official lyric video for "Vile Evil Rotted Over" - the first new music from the band in eight years.

"The song is dedicated in loving memory of Verónica Vázquez (vocalist Dave Rotten's wife) whose life was taken away by the vile evil called Cancer on February 28th, 2022... but she's now eternal in our hearts," says the band.

