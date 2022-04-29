Award Winning Fruit Slot Machines You Must Try

Classics are something that doesn't get old even after the years. It is present in everything that surrounds us - movies, music, etc. The term also applies to slots with a fruit theme. This is what they are now called classic slots. They are so-called because they use a theme and audiovisual effects that are as close as possible to slots from the past, as well as the simple gameplay.

40 Burning Hot 6 Reels (EGT) - Absolutely the best!

40 Burning Hot 6 Reels is a fruity game from EGT with an RTP of 95.9%. It was released in 2019 and is the logical continuation of the Burning Hot slot chain. This model, although similar to the previous version, still has some differences. Firstly, it uses 6-reel mechanics, which is not typical of traditional video slots. Secondly, it adds a prize feature Mystery Jackpot Cards. Its activation can bring the player up to four progressive jackpots. When three cards of the same suit are matched, the player is awarded a win.

The playing field has a 6×4 grid, 40 fixed paylines and medium volatility. Payouts take place in the traditional left to the right way. The betting range is 0.01 - 1,000 USD. Wilds and Scatter symbols help to make up winning combinations. If you have 6 Scatter symbols on the field, you will win 500 times your bet.

By forming a winning combination on a payline, each symbol is paid for. The only difference is their value. The highest paying symbol is the seven. For 3-6 of these symbols, the player gets up to 3,000 coins. The medium value symbols are the fruit grapes and watermelon, as well as a bell. They payout 15-1,000 coins each. The weakest in value are images of cherries, plums, oranges and lemons. They bring no more than 200 coins. Overall, your maximum winnings can be 3,000 times your bet.

Learn more about this wonderful fruit slot machine here.

Fruit Warp (Thunderkick)

In 2014, Thunderkick presented its vision of the classics. The studio showed that even such a simple theme can look fresh and appealing. The game is literally bursting with modern technology, from 3D graphics to the rare 9×1 mechanics. From the first seconds after loading the slot, it's as if you're in space, where a state of weightlessness is normal. All the symbols in the game float in the air and you can check this out in person at almost any online casino.

There are no paylines in the slot machine. To win, 3 or more of the same fruit must be collected. If the reels result in 5 identical symbols, the Fruit Mode feature will be activated. It has a dynamic multiplier, which will increase your bankroll. The slot has another interesting feature. On a roll of 4 of the same fruit, Portal Respin locks them in. The remaining symbols continue to rotate. This creates new combinations and gives you a better chance of winning.

Each fruit has its own value. According to the payout table, the most valuable symbol is Dragonfruit. For 9 symbols you can get x216. The cheapest fruit is the cherry. It pays only x15 for all 9 symbols. The maximum multiplier in this game is x11,000. Together with an RTP of 97% and average volatility, it gives every reason to believe that the gameplay will be exciting and profitable.

Lady Fruits 20 (Amatic)

This model meets almost all the rules of the classic video slot. The simple gameplay, the pounding of the reels as they spin, the lack of background music, the fruit, after all - it's all retro in style. But there are a few features to the game. They do remind you that the slot machine is still very young. Firstly, this is the addition of several symbols unusual for such a theme - a pretty girl (Wild), horseshoes, sevens, dice (Scatter), and stars (another Scatter). Secondly, the game is made in the best traditions of modernity.

The gameplay is based on a 5×3 grid. There are 20 fixed paylines. The betting interval is 1 - 100 EUR. To get the maximum multiplier, you have to collect 5 sevens on a line. Stacked symbols, Scatter symbols, Expanding and Substitutions Wilds will help the players. The developer didn't provide any data on the payout of the slot.

Powerspin (Relax Gaming)

Even though the slot machine has a 3×3 playing field with 5 paylines, there's a lot of excitement to be had! There are plenty of bonus features including Jackpot Star, Respin and Bonus Wheel, and the maximum winnings can be up to 12,500 times your bet. Notably, this model is one of the few that lacks Scatters, Free Spins and Wilds. But that won't be a problem, because even the existing features can lead to a significant increase in your bankroll.

The slot machine has high volatility. You should keep this in mind when developing your own strategy. For a jackpot slot, its RTP is not bad at 96%. To participate in the jackpot draw, click on the Jackpot stars button. For a bet of just 2 USD, players can get 25,000 USD. As for the betting size in general, with a minimum of 0.10 USD, it can be as high as 500 USD.

Fruitoids (Yggdrasil)

Yggdrasil is known for producing advanced video slots. Fruitoids is no exception. Bright and unusual, rather fantastic symbols, a decent RTP of 96.7%, a maximum winning potential of 375,000 USD and the simplicity of the gameplay have attracted the attention of players for several years. The video slot has excellent audio-visual effects. This allows each user not just to play, but also to marvel at the creativity and professionalism of the Yggdrasil specialists.

The slot machine has 5 reels and 3 rows. Payouts are made in the standard version - paylines, of which there are 25. Their number always remains the same. The machine accepts bets from 0.25 to 250 USD. This model is not rich in prize options. There are no Wild, Free Spins and Scatter functions traditional for classics. Instead of them, the provider used Multiplier and Re-spins. Due to the medium volatility, winning combinations will fall out quite often. Initially, the slot was only available on PC. Subsequently, the developer converted it from a Flash version to an HTML5 version. Thanks to this, it is now available on all kinds of devices where there is internet access. The operating system does not matter.