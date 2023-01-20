AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Officially Launches New Band SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION; Members Revealed

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen recently revealed he has a new project in the works via the following post:

"Yep… it’s that time again to tease you all a bit, sorry! So here I go being all mysterious and shit. More info soon, happy 2023!"

Lucassen has followed up, revealing Supersonic Revolution is not another one of his metal opera projects:

"And another piece of the teasing puzzle. Meet my new band Supersonic Revolution… so proud of these amazing musicians!"

Line-up:

Arjen Lucassen - bass

Jaycee - vocals

Joost van den Broek - Hammond (Ayreon, Star One ex-After Forever, )

Timo Somers - guitar (ex-Delain)

Koen Herfst - drums (Anneke van Giersbergen, Vandenberg)

Stay tuned for updates.