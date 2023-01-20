AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Officially Launches New Band SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION; Members Revealed
Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen recently revealed he has a new project in the works via the following post:
"Yep… it’s that time again to tease you all a bit, sorry! So here I go being all mysterious and shit. More info soon, happy 2023!"
Lucassen has followed up, revealing Supersonic Revolution is not another one of his metal opera projects:
"And another piece of the teasing puzzle. Meet my new band Supersonic Revolution… so proud of these amazing musicians!"
Line-up:
Arjen Lucassen - bass
Jaycee - vocals
Joost van den Broek - Hammond (Ayreon, Star One ex-After Forever, )
Timo Somers - guitar (ex-Delain)
Koen Herfst - drums (Anneke van Giersbergen, Vandenberg)
Stay tuned for updates.