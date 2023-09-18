BAD WOLVES and EVA UNDER FIRE To Join BUSH On "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" North American Winter Tour
September 18, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Platinum-certified, 5x #1 Hard Rock radio-charting rockers, Bad Wolves, and rising female-fronted rock outfit Eva Under Fire, who are both signed to Better Noise Music, will join British rock staple, Bush, on tour across the US and Canada this winter.
The 15-date tour launches November 14 in Orlando, FL and wraps December 6 in Spokane, WA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 22 at 10 AM, local timebadwolvesnation.com and/or evaunderfire.os.
Dates are listed below.
November
14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
15 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
17 - Durham, NC - DPAC
18 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater
19 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater
21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *
24 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre
25 - Hamilton, ON - First Canadian Centre
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
28 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
30 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
December
1 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^
3 - Billings, MT - MetraPark
5 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
6 - Spokane, WA - The Fox Theater
^ Bad Wolves & Bush only
* Eva Under Fire & Bush only
(Photo - Wombat)