BAD WOLVES and EVA UNDER FIRE To Join BUSH On "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" North American Winter Tour

Platinum-certified, 5x #1 Hard Rock radio-charting rockers, Bad Wolves, and rising female-fronted rock outfit Eva Under Fire, who are both signed to Better Noise Music, will join British rock staple, Bush, on tour across the US and Canada this winter.

The 15-date tour launches November 14 in Orlando, FL and wraps December 6 in Spokane, WA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 22 at 10 AM, local timebadwolvesnation.com and/or evaunderfire.os.

Dates are listed below.

November

14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

15 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

17 - Durham, NC - DPAC

18 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater

19 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater

21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *

24 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

25 - Hamilton, ON - First Canadian Centre

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

28 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

30 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

December

1 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

3 - Billings, MT - MetraPark

5 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

6 - Spokane, WA - The Fox Theater

^ Bad Wolves & Bush only

* Eva Under Fire & Bush only

(Photo - Wombat)