BAEST To Release Necro Sapiens Album In March; "Abattoir" Single Streaming

Danish death metal band, Baest, announce the release of their new studio album, Necro Sapiens, out on March 5, while dropping the bone-crushing first single “Abattoir”.

The band comments: "Necro Sapiens is ultimately the most Baest-sounding record. The influences are there, but this is by far the record, where we sound the most like ourselves. The best Baest there is!"

About "Abattoir": “Far from earth and out of reach, The Abbatoir lays the foundation of the necro sapiens enslaved existence. A nocturnal breed inhabits this parliament, who has one goal in sight; misanthropic and totalitarian domination.”

“Abbatoir” is now available on all digital platforms, here. Watch the visualizer below:

Baest come from Aarhus in Denmark and have successfully established themselves as one of the country’s most promising metal acts in recent years. While deeply rooted in straight-forward classic death metal inspired by genre legends like Dismember, Entombed, Morbid Angel, Death, and Bolt Thrower, the 2015 formed band evolved from a Danish underground phenomenon to an internationally touring act (2018 tour with Abbath, 2019 EU/UK trek with Decapitated). Also, at festivals like Summer Breeze, Copenhell, Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, Roskilde, they left audiences impressed and begging for more. After their already praised debut album, Danse Macabre, the band took it to the next level in 2019 and delivered Venenum where they refined their already steamroller-like signature sound.

With the expectation-bar already set so high for their next record, Baest truly drops their most anticipated and most important album so far. Stay tuned for more info.

Baest will join Philip H. Anselmo & The Illigals on their summer 2021 tour.

The band comments: “Somethings are goddamn awesome, but others are GODDAMN ELECTRIC - Baest are supporting the great southern trendkiller throughout Europe and beyond. 15 shows supporting Anselmo & the Illegals, when they perform a vulgar display of fucking hostile classics! This is what life on the road is about - getcha pull.”

Tour dates:

July

24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Green Concert

25 - Moscow, Russia - Adrenaline Stadium

29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days

30 - Saint maurice de gourdans, France - Sylak Festival

31 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

August

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

5 - Belgrade, Serbia - Beogradski Sajam

6 - Sofia, Bulbaria - Yunak

7 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstad Extreme Fest

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

10 - Krakau, Poland - Studio

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

13 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Festival

14 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

Baest will set sail for Europe in February 2021.

Baest are:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Lasse Revsbech - guitar

Mattias Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums

(Photo - Anna Marin)