Swedish glam rock veterans, Bai Bang, have announced Magnus Rosén as their new bass player, stating, "Welcome on board!"

Magnus, who will perform his live debut with the band at a show in Greece on January 12, states, "It's time to rock more!" 👉❤️🤘

Check out Bai Bang's official website here.



(Photo - @artphotosweden.se Bengt Persson)