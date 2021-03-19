BAND OF SPICE Feat. Former SPIRITUAL BEGGARS Vocalist Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "By The Corner Of Tomorrow"

Band Of Spice - featuring former Spritual Beggars frontman Spice - have released a lyric video for the song "By The Corner Of Tomorrow", taken from the upcoming new album of the same name, out on March 26 via Scarlet Records. Check it out below.

Spice comments: "It's about a sweet memory from Pelekas (Greece) around 1992, 1993, when I spent a night on the beach, waiting for the rise of the sun surrounded by stray dogs. It is also about that we hide and pay in this wheel of constant pretence."

Since the brilliant Spiritual Beggars came on the hard 'n' heavy scene in the mid-90's, Spice's voice and charisma have always been synonyms with fine songwriting, rock attitude and a bittersweet touch of melancholy. By The Corner Of Tomorrow, the band's new album, is the first that he recorded in standard tuning, aiming for a more "resilient" sound.

In the Swedish band leader's own words: "I had Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell and Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz as references for the sound of this record - filtered through my personal touch."

His main goal was to make something in line with those timeless classics: a flowing collection of songs rich in variations, vibe and an unquestionable melodic feel. As usual, the lyrics deal with the human condition and our hidden dark feelings: fear, madness, hopelessness and the never-ending dream of escaping reality.

The iconic cover artwork was once again made by Luca “Solo Macello” Martinotti (Ennio Morricone, Black Rainbows, Sadist). By The Corner Of Tomorrow will be released on March 26 on CD, LP, and limited edition LP.

Tracklisting:

"The Fading Spot"

"Call Out Your Name"

"Tehom"

"The Sharp Edge"

"By the Corner Of Tomorrow"

"Midnight Blood"

"Reglutina"

"Cold Flames"

"Rewind The Wind"