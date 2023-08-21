BARONESS Streaming New Single "Shine"; Audio

Baroness are offering one final preview of Stone, the September 15 album, with the release of “Shine”. Listen here, and below.

The track is the third pre-release single from the Philadelphia-meets-Brooklyn foursome, with the band previously sharing “Last Word", and “Beneath The Rose”. Both of the tracks featured videos created by the band members, with Nick Jost crafting “Last Word,” and the full band participating in the dazzling clip for “Beneath The Rose.”

Stone pre-orders and pre-saves are available now, here. The album features original cover art by John Baizley and is available on a variety of formats, including an indie exclusive LP and ten limited-edition custom vinyl variants themed after each song on the album and designed by Baizley himself, as well as CD, a limited-edition deluxe CD featuring a bonus disc of live tracks recorded on the “Your Baroness” tour, and a limited blue cassette.

Stone album cover; original painting by John Baizley.

Stone tracklisting:

"Embers"

"Last Word"

"Beneath The Rose"

"Choir"

"The Dirge"

"Anodyne"

"Shine"

"Magnolia"

"Under The Wheel"

"Bloom"

Baroness also announced the “Sweet Oblivion Tour,” a seven-week trek that sees the band traversing North America this Fall. Tickets are on-sale now, with Baroness bringing along some of their favorite bands including Jesus Piece, Portrayal of Guilt, Primitive Man, KEN Mode, Wayfarer, Chat Pile, Vile Creature, Soul Glo, Sheer Mag, Escuela Grind, Midwife, Hoaxed, Empire State Bastard, Cloud Rat, Imperial Triumphant, Uniform and Agriculture, with more support acts to be announced. More information and ticket pre-sales available at yourbaroness.com.

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)