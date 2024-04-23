BATTLE BEAST Release New Single "Master Of Illusion" (Live In Helsinki 2023); Music Video

Finnish metal masters, Battle Beast, are happy to release their new live single, "Master Of Illusion" (Live in Helsinki 2023), including the live video.

After releasing their latest studio album, Circus Of Doom, in 2022, Battle Beast have proved what a force they are live and thus underpinned the success of the album even further. This version of "Master Of Illusion" was recorded on January 27, 2023 at their sold-out headline show in front of over 3,000 people at the Helsinki Ice Hall, and clearly shows why the band is captivating more and more people.

Vocalist Noora Louhimo: ”We are beyond excited to share with you this live single, celebrating Circus of Doom and our fans around the world. Our tour this year is the last chance to witness this spectacle live before we close this chapter and move on to the next. Hope to see you all on the road!”

Stream the single on all platforms here, and watch the video below:

After completing a very successful tour through Europe in the beginning of the year, Battle Beast have just announced new dates in Europe for September-October 2024 together with supports Serenity and Brymir.

The band are now heading to South America for some shows, and in May the band sets off for their first headline tour ever thorugh USA and Canada together with label mates Blackbriar.

North American dates:

May

9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

16 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada Theater

17 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

20 - Seattle, WA The Neptune Theater

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

28 - Dallas, TX - Echo

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

European dates:

September

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik

22 - Obertraubling, Germany - Airport-Eventhall

23 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

24 - Harleem, Netherlands - Patronaat

25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa Club

27 - Southampton, UK - The 1865

28 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

29 - Birmingham, UK - XOYO

30 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

October

1 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

3 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

4 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

Battle Beast is:

Noora Louhimo - vocals

Eero Sipilä - bass

Joona Björkroth - guitars

Juuso Soinio - guitars

Janne Björkroth - keyboards

Pyry Vikki - drums