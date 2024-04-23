BATTLE BEAST Release New Single "Master Of Illusion" (Live In Helsinki 2023); Music Video
Finnish metal masters, Battle Beast, are happy to release their new live single, "Master Of Illusion" (Live in Helsinki 2023), including the live video.
After releasing their latest studio album, Circus Of Doom, in 2022, Battle Beast have proved what a force they are live and thus underpinned the success of the album even further. This version of "Master Of Illusion" was recorded on January 27, 2023 at their sold-out headline show in front of over 3,000 people at the Helsinki Ice Hall, and clearly shows why the band is captivating more and more people.
Vocalist Noora Louhimo: ”We are beyond excited to share with you this live single, celebrating Circus of Doom and our fans around the world. Our tour this year is the last chance to witness this spectacle live before we close this chapter and move on to the next. Hope to see you all on the road!”
Stream the single on all platforms here, and watch the video below:
After completing a very successful tour through Europe in the beginning of the year, Battle Beast have just announced new dates in Europe for September-October 2024 together with supports Serenity and Brymir.
The band are now heading to South America for some shows, and in May the band sets off for their first headline tour ever thorugh USA and Canada together with label mates Blackbriar.
North American dates:
May
9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater
16 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada Theater
17 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
20 - Seattle, WA The Neptune Theater
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
28 - Dallas, TX - Echo
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
June
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
European dates:
September
20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik
22 - Obertraubling, Germany - Airport-Eventhall
23 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
24 - Harleem, Netherlands - Patronaat
25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa Club
27 - Southampton, UK - The 1865
28 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
29 - Birmingham, UK - XOYO
30 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
October
1 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
3 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory
4 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
Battle Beast is:
Noora Louhimo - vocals
Eero Sipilä - bass
Joona Björkroth - guitars
Juuso Soinio - guitars
Janne Björkroth - keyboards
Pyry Vikki - drums