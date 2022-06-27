BEAST MACHINE Release "Now Look What You've Done" Single And Video

Beast Machine's new single, "Now Look What You've Done", is out now. Watch a video below.

"Our new single 'Now Look What You've Done' is a scathing comment on the opioid epidemic and is a blistering hard out metal track with a real hook to it." - Josh Paish

Beast Machine's single, "Frozen", was released early this year to a very warm reception from critics and fans alike. Coming out of the East coast of Australia, Beast Machine have seen a number of lineup changes before settling on its tightest and most streamlined version as a duo.

The new material has morphed into a much heavier and intense sound, with Reg's raspy aggressive vox over Paish's blistering complex beats but still retaining hooks you can hold on to, but the real jewel in the Beast Machine crown is the live show, it is beautiful insanity.

In the four short years Beast Machine has been together, the band has released two EPs and a full length album independently, four video clip releases, toured the US twice, secured a booking agent in L.A. and played venues such as the Whisky a Go Go.

(Photo - Ben Aboody)