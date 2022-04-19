BEHEMOTH - Fan-Filmed Video From The North American Siege 2022 Tour Kick-Off Show Streaming

Polish black metal titans Behemoth and Arch Enemy have return to North America to co-headline The North American Siege 2022 tour. It kicked off in Tempe, AZ on April 16th with UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death, and heavy gothic rockers Unto Others as special guests.

Check out fan-filmed video of Behemoth's show below. The setlist was as follows:

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Wolves ov Siberia"

"Ov Fire and the Void"

"Evoe" (live premiere)

"Christians to the Lions" (first time since 2015)

"Bartzabel"

"Conquer All"

"Ov My Herculean Exile" (live premiere)

"Decade of Therion"

"Slaves Shall Serve"

"Chant for Eschaton 2000"

"Chwała mordercom Wojciecha"

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"

Remaining tour dates:

April

19 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

21 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

23 - Charlotte. NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

26 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

30 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

May

2 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium