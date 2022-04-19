BEHEMOTH - Fan-Filmed Video From The North American Siege 2022 Tour Kick-Off Show Streaming
April 19, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Polish black metal titans Behemoth and Arch Enemy have return to North America to co-headline The North American Siege 2022 tour. It kicked off in Tempe, AZ on April 16th with UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death, and heavy gothic rockers Unto Others as special guests.
Check out fan-filmed video of Behemoth's show below. The setlist was as follows:
"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"
"Wolves ov Siberia"
"Ov Fire and the Void"
"Evoe" (live premiere)
"Christians to the Lions" (first time since 2015)
"Bartzabel"
"Conquer All"
"Ov My Herculean Exile" (live premiere)
"Decade of Therion"
"Slaves Shall Serve"
"Chant for Eschaton 2000"
"Chwała mordercom Wojciecha"
"O Father O Satan O Sun!"
Remaining tour dates:
April
19 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
21 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
23 - Charlotte. NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
26 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
30 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
May
2 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre
4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
13 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium